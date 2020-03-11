Brigitte Nielsen’s sons in Italy ‘scared’ amid lockdown

Entertainment

Brigitte Nielsen said two of her children are living in Italy and she had some words of advice regarding the coronavirus.

Appearing on “The Talk” Tuesday, the actress said she speaks every day to two of her sons who are living abroad.

“They are in Milan, and they are in the area where it’s more dangerous,” she said. “What my kids are saying, they are fine, but it is a very, very difficult situation for them, because they are scared.”

Italy has instituted a lockdown of the entire country in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Nielsen, who made headlines in 2018 when she announced a pregnancy at age 54, is the mother of four adult sons.

She did not identify which two sons she was referring to during the segment.

The “Creed II” actress said, “It’s hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet. I said, ‘You cannot come over for Easter.’ Now they definitely cannot come over because of the entire lockdown.”

Nielsen had some words of advice for those living in the United States where she said she hopes things do not get to the point they currently are in Italy.

“I think people should be aware that this coronavirus is a very serious thing,” she said. “Don’t panic, but do the things that you’re told to do.”