Top 3 images for News 11’s Monsoon Picture Contest

The time has come, Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba has chosen her 3 favorite pictures that were submitted and taken this 2023 Monsoon season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - This monsoon season did bring some active and even severe storms this season, from heavy rainfall, flooding, dust storms, rainbows, and even some lightning strikes in our skies across the Desert Southwest.

With our News 11's Monsoon Picture Contest Sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating, viewers were able to capture all the action for our area throughout the Monsoon season.

The time has come, Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba picked her favorite three pictures that were submitted through our KYMA App and taken this 2023 Monsoon season.

There were a total of 101 pictures that were submitted through our KYMA App.

Now Melissa needs your help to pick a winner, by having locals submit their vote on the final 3 to pick the winner for the $500.

Take a look below at Melissa's top 3 favorite images and head over to our website at KYMA.com to submit your vote on which picture you like to be the winner of the News 11's Monsoon Picture Contest Sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating.

Voting closes next Tuesday, October 10 at 11 a.m.

Photo Credit: Ray Urias Dust storm in Yuma from Tropical System Hilary 8/20/2023

Photo Credit: Raquel Escalanti Sunset after severe storm in Yuma on 9/2/2023

Photo Credit: Shannon Fenzel Lightning strike in cloud on 9/3/2023



Please click here to upgrade to a newer browser. Sorry, you are using an unsupported browser. This page will not display correctly.

/**/