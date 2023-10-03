Skip to Content
Contests

Top 3 images for News 11’s Monsoon Picture Contest

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
September 26, 2023 9:35 PM
Published 2:34 PM

The time has come, Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba has chosen her 3 favorite pictures that were submitted and taken this 2023 Monsoon season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - This monsoon season did bring some active and even severe storms this season, from heavy rainfall, flooding, dust storms, rainbows, and even some lightning strikes in our skies across the Desert Southwest.

With our News 11's Monsoon Picture Contest Sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating, viewers were able to capture all the action for our area throughout the Monsoon season.

The time has come, Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba picked her favorite three pictures that were submitted through our KYMA App and taken this 2023 Monsoon season.

There were a total of 101 pictures that were submitted through our KYMA App.

Now Melissa needs your help to pick a winner, by having locals submit their vote on the final 3 to pick the winner for the $500.

Take a look below at Melissa's top 3 favorite images and head over to our website at KYMA.com to submit your vote on which picture you like to be the winner of the News 11's Monsoon Picture Contest Sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating.

Voting closes next Tuesday, October 10 at 11 a.m.

Photo Credit: Ray Urias Dust storm in Yuma from Tropical System Hilary 8/20/2023
Photo Credit: Raquel Escalanti Sunset after severe storm in Yuma on 9/2/2023
Photo Credit: Shannon Fenzel Lightning strike in cloud on 9/3/2023

<!--[if lte IE 10]>
Sorry, you are using an unsupported browser. This page will not display correctly.
Please click here to upgrade to a newer browser.
<![endif]--> /**/
Article Topic Follows: Contests

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content