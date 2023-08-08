CONTEST: News 11’s Monsoon Picture Contest Sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating

Download our KYMA App to enter and learn more about the contest listed below.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time for another weather contest! This time it's a picture contest!

Share your best MONSOON picture this season with the chance for one lucky winner to win $500 sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating.

The monsoon season is now until September 15th, so storm pop-ups for the Desert Southwest are possible.

News 11's Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba is challenging locals across the Desert Southwest to capture their best 2023 monsoon picture.

Images can include pictures of rain, lightning strikes, hazy skies from gusty winds, haboobs, hail, flooding, or even pretty rainbows after a rainstorm.

Images must be taken from this 2023 Monsoon season only, no old photos from previous seasons will count in this contest.

How will the contest work:

Make sure to submit and download the KYMA APP to submit your picture(s) throughout the entire monsoon season.

There is no limit to how many pictures an individual can send just make sure to submit images separately and fill out the title and description of your image.

Toward the end of the monsoon season, our News 11 Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba will choose her favorite 3 images that were submitted on our KYMA App.

Then it will be up to the viewers to decide out of the three to vote and pick the one lucky winner to take home the $500 money prize.

Here are directions on how to download our KYMA APP listed below.

First, go to your App store on your mobile phone/device.

Search for the KYMA app in the search bar.

Install the FREE app.

Go to our menu and find contests.

After you click on contests, go to Weather Photo Contest.

Once you click on Weather Photo Contest, click on Enter Your Own! to upload your image entry.

Upload your image and make sure to fill out the title of your picture.

Make sure to fill out a little description in the caption to describe your image.

It does require to list the date and location your image was taken.

Then hit continue to submit your image.

News 11 will take picture submissions until 11 A.M. September 28th.

Then the 3 favorite images will be chosen.

The voters will then vote for their favorite out of the top 3 picked by Melissa Zaremba to determine the winner.

Good luck! We can't wait to see the images our locals will capture from all the weather action during the 2023 Monsoon season.