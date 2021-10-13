Win free tickets to the 2021 Yuma County Fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Fair is back, and this year it promises to be better than ever.

The fair kicks off this Friday with plenty of rides, games, agriculture and livestock exhibits, not to mention the traditional Beer Garden, and a slew of musical acts on the main stage. News 11 and KYMA.com want to make sure you, your family, or your friends, get to enjoy all the Yuma tradition has to offer...for free.

Just head over to KYMA's Facebook page by 3 p.m. on Thursday, and tell us about your favorite part of the fair. The top five comments will win 4 free passes to the fair. We'll announce the winners later that day on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.

For details on the entertainment lineup, exhibit hours, or to buy tickets visit the Yuma County Fairgrounds' website.