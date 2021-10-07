Win free tickets to the San Felipe Blues & Arts Fiesta

Contests

Head to our Facebook page for a chance to win a VIP tickets to this year's event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a year-long hiatus due to coronavirus, the San Felipe Blues and Art Fiesta is back!

Sponsored by the San Felipe Lions Club, the Fiesta is more than a party, it's an opportunity to help charities all across the Baja region.

As in years past, the 2021 event features an all-star lineup of talented blues artists including Casey Hensley, Gregg Wright, and Joaquin "Quino' McWhinney from Big Mountain. You can also expect lots of food, plenty of wonderful art to enjoy and buy, and the Baja's sunny beaches.

13 On Your Side would like to send you to the Fiesta for free! Just head over to our Facebook page, and tell us why you want tickets. We'll pick three lucky winners. One will get two tickets for Saturday. Another will get tickets for Friday and Saturday. Or you could win the VIP prize - two tickets to both nights of the Fiesta, plus hotel accommodations.

Watch 13 On Your Side at 4 on Friday to find out if you won. Good luck!