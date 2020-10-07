Skip to Content
Get one month of mortgage free!

Enter News 11 and Quick Refrigeration's Mortgage for a Month contest

We all know someone who might need a little help during these hard times. That's why News 11 is partnering with Quick Refrigeration to pay two lucky people's mortgage for a month.

We'll draw the name of one lucky winner on November 6th, and pick another on December 4th. Both will get up to $1,500 towards their mortgage payment.

For you chance to win, just fill out the form below, then watch News 11's Evening Edition to see if you won. Good luck!

