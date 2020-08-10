Join TODAY Virtually for #MyTODAYplaza!

Contests

The iconic TODAY plaza is back in an exciting new way — and you can join the fun!

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - You don't have to travel all the way to Rockefeller Plaza to appear on the TODAY show.

TODAY is looking for it's biggest fans from all across the country to participate in the #MyTODAYplaza live video experience with our anchors. It's the easiest way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or any other special event with Hoda, Savannah, Craig, and Al.

If you're interested in participating just click here to sign up.