Simone Biles to compete in third Olympics

Reporter: Jamie Yuccas

(CBS) - The legendary Simone Biles is on the road to compete in a third Olympics.

Biles dominated Saturday's U.S. Classic competition in Connecticut, a crucial stop on the trip to Paris.

With her signature power, agility, and grace, landing and cheering, Simone Biles was true to form at Saturday's U.S. Classic, flipping high in the air to win gold on the floor and landing "The Biles," her self-titled vault skill, en route to an all-around win, as the 27-year-old eyes her third Olympics this summer.

"I was just happy to be back out there, get through those nerves again, feel that adrenaline," said Simone Biles.

Biles finished nearly two points ahead of the runner-up but said she still has work to do.

"For me it's just about getting through it, having the confidence, and working on cleanliness," said Simone Biles.

Also hoping for a third Olympic appearance is 28-year-old Gabby Douglas, the 2012 all-around champion and three-time medalist.

But she dropped out of the U.S. Classic after falling twice on the uneven bars.

Meanwhile, Shilese Jones, beginning her bid for a first Olympics appearance, took gold in the bars. She finished in second place overall.

And Sunisa Lee, the all-around gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, took home the beam title at Saturday's meet in a comeback from a kidney issue that cut her college career short.