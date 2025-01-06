Latest on brush fire that burned near Centinela State Prison

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) battled a brush fire over the weekend.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the river bottom area and had burned approximately seven acres.

ICFD said 11 firefighting resources, including 24 personnel, were deployed to the area of Derrick and West Campbell Road in Seeley, south of Interstate 8 (I-8) and near Centinela State Prison, to contain the fire, which includes the Holtville, Calexico, El Centro Fire Departments as well as Centinela State Prison Fire.

ICFD confirmed that no structures were threatened and crews made "steady progress in managing the fire."

Karina Bazarte will have the latest details later this evening.