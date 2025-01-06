Skip to Content
Fires

Latest on brush fire that burned near Centinela State Prison

Imperial County Fire Department
By ,
New
today at 1:00 PM
Published 1:10 PM

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) battled a brush fire over the weekend.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the river bottom area and had burned approximately seven acres.

ICFD said 11 firefighting resources, including 24 personnel, were deployed to the area of Derrick and West Campbell Road in Seeley, south of Interstate 8 (I-8) and near Centinela State Prison, to contain the fire, which includes the Holtville, Calexico, El Centro Fire Departments as well as Centinela State Prison Fire.

ICFD confirmed that no structures were threatened and crews made "steady progress in managing the fire."

Karina Bazarte will have the latest details later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content