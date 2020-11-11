Veterans Day parades honor men and women who served

Veterans Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A day after the 245th U.S. Marine Corps birthday, hundreds gathered for Veterans Day to give thanks to those who served and remember our fallen heroes.

Locals waved and cheered during parades of horns and sirens honoring the men and women who served our country.

SgtMaj. Juan Hidalgo is a 31-year veteran from the Imperial Valley looks back on his time serving but is grateful for those who are still fighting.

"Let's not forget these great men and women that are out serving," Hidalgo stated. "Right now, there's someone standing on that wall, you know that proverbial wall, so that you and I can still enjoy our freedoms."

Veterans Day is a reminder to us all that freedom isn't free, and for some brave heroes, it cost them their life.

Doug Reeves, a 24-year Air Force veteran is thankful for the support, but says it's ultimately about those who put their lives on the line.

"All of us that served, we're doing it for the freedom of our country," Reeves explained. "We got veterans that didn't come home that we know, and we're honoring them mainly."

Jimmie Robison served in World War II and says today is a bittersweet moment.

"It's always mixed emotions because I look at the guys that gave all and didn't make it back, and I think about how lucky I am."

Hidalgo explains it was an honor to bring a spouse, a parent, a child or a sibling back to their loved ones.

"I've been blessed to be able to take all of my Marines into combat and bring them all home, and that's a blessing," Hidaldo said. "To me, that's one of the most cherished things I have to say because things happen."

Jimmie Robison was overseas for three years and 10 months fighting in World War II. He remembers one of the nation's most important days in history.

"We was at D-Day. You can't believe D-Day. They had 11,000 planes in the air on D-Day."

Robison is the youngest child of 17 and just two weeks short of 100 years old.

Parades were held this morning in Yuma and Wellton.