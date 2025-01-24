US citizen shot while hiking in Jacumba Wilderness by suspected cartel members

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have released more details about shots fired at U.S. citizens in the Jacumba Wilderness.

CBP says agents were called at about 11 a.m. on January 22 regarding a man who was shot and in need of assistance.

Agents arrived to the location, about 1,000 feet north from the U.S.-Mexico border, and found a group of hikers who said some of them were attacked.

According to CBP, a U.S. citizen and a Canadian citizen were approached by a couple of men who commanded the two hikers to follow them, the hikers refused, then the assailants fired shots, which struck one of the hikers in the leg. The assailants proceeded to rob the two hikers of their cell phones and backpacks.

The person who was shot was flown to San Diego for treatment.

“The wounded hiker is an ‘I told you so moment’ highlighting the importance of adequate infrastructure the Border Patrol has been championing for years now,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino. “Suspected cartel terrorists, however, are fixing to learn this type of conduct will be an end game type of activity here in the Premier Sector. All threats, anywhere, or at any time throughout this sector will be addressed vigorously."