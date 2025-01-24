Skip to Content
Top Stories

US citizen shot while hiking in Jacumba Wilderness by suspected cartel members

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
By ,
Published 11:12 AM

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have released more details about shots fired at U.S. citizens in the Jacumba Wilderness.

CBP says agents were called at about 11 a.m. on January 22 regarding a man who was shot and in need of assistance.

Agents arrived to the location, about 1,000 feet north from the U.S.-Mexico border, and found a group of hikers who said some of them were attacked.

According to CBP, a U.S. citizen and a Canadian citizen were approached by a couple of men who commanded the two hikers to follow them, the hikers refused, then the assailants fired shots, which struck one of the hikers in the leg. The assailants proceeded to rob the two hikers of their cell phones and backpacks.

The person who was shot was flown to San Diego for treatment.

“The wounded hiker is an ‘I told you so moment’ highlighting the importance of adequate infrastructure the Border Patrol has been championing for years now,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino. “Suspected cartel terrorists, however, are fixing to learn this type of conduct will be an end game type of activity here in the Premier Sector. All threats, anywhere, or at any time throughout this sector will be addressed vigorously."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content