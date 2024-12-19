Imperial girls basketball pulls away late, takes down Cibola on the road

The Tigers used a big fourth quarter to earn their first win over the Lady Raiders since 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial girls basketball (5-1) took down Cibola (8-4) at Raider Gym on Wednesday night.

What started as a gritty defensive struggle for three quarters, the Tigers started to find the hoop in the fourth to win 51-36.

With the game tied at 30, Imperial Senior Nayeli Cardona hit a big three to give the Lady Tigers a lead they wouldn't give back.

Imperial will hit the road again on Friday to take on Steele Canyon.