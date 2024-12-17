CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma Catholic boys hoops with big win at home over Imperial
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys basketball defends home court against the Imperial Tigers, Arizona Western mens basketball makes a comeback at home, and we talk to Gila Ridge girls soccer star Millianie Vega on reaching her 100th career goal.