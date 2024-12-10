Calexico police arrest man wanted for hitting vehicle with machete

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police arrested a man wanted for hitting a vehicle with a machete.

The Calexico Police Department confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was spotted near Hillary Street and Clinton Avenue.

No word on what charges he will face.

Police say the 23-year-old struck a car’s window with a machete to try and get inside on Saturday morning.

Five people were inside including the suspect's girlfriend.