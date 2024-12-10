Skip to Content
Calexico police arrest man wanted for hitting vehicle with machete

Calexico Police Department
By
Published 5:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police arrested a man wanted for hitting a vehicle with a machete.

The Calexico Police Department confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was spotted near Hillary Street and Clinton Avenue.

No word on what charges he will face. 

Police say the 23-year-old struck a car’s window with a machete to try and get inside on Saturday morning. 

Five people were inside including the suspect's girlfriend. 

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

