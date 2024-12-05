A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Pomegranate Pico de Gallo

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the eighteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Pomegranate Pico de gallo is all the rave for any Christmas party.

Ingredients:

12 oz of Pomegranate Seeds

3 Limes

3 Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil

2 jalapeños

2 Tbsp Honey

2 Hass Avocado

2 Shallots

1 Bunch of Cilantro

Celtic Salt

Instructions:

Step 1. Take your jalapeños and your shallots cut them into a small dice along with the juice of three limes and add to a mixing bowl. roughly chop your cilantro and add to the same mixing bowl.

Step 2. Take your avocado and cut in to 1 inch cubes. Add your 3 ounces of cold pressed olive oil and your 2 tablespoons of Honey to your Avocados then add your 12 ounces of pomegranate seeds folded in for about 30 seconds then add your first mixture of ingredients and fold in for another 30 seconds salt to taste.

Serve with chips and enjoy your unique Pomegranate Pico de gallo.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.