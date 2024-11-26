Skip to Content
One arrested after high speed chase in Brawley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One was arrested after a high speed chase on State Route 111, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

On the night of November 26, 2024, CHP attempted to stop a Kia Forte driven by a 27-year-old world from Brawley.

The woman continued to drive past CHP, leading to a pursuit throughout Brawley and entering State Route 78, then State Route 111 near Worthington Road and Dogwood.

CHP stopped the chase due to heavy traffic once the woman drive into El Centro near Ross Road and 4th Street.

The woman eventually hit crashed into a set of rail road train tracks.

CHP personnel took her into custody, where she sustained minor injuries.

CHP says DUI was not a factor.

