Cooling temperatures continue into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are a little cooler today by a degree or two compared to what we had all this week, but still warmer than normal.

But check out all the record-breaking temperatures we had here in Yuma for the last 2 weeks, thankfully not tracking record heat in the days ahead.

A weather pattern change will result in a cooling trend as a trough of low pressure is expected to move into the Desert Southwest toward the end of next week.

This trough should bring the coolest temperatures since the middle September, with high temperatures falling closer to normal across the region.

Take a look at our 6-10 temperature outlook, warm weather moves east and seasonable temperatures will be taking over for us in the days ahead.

I am tracking lots of sunshine and dry conditions that will persist for our weekend, plus temperatures will continue to gradually decrease into next week.

Our average high temperature would have us in the low 90s, so we will slowly cool down closer to average levels toward the end of next week.