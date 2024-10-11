Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cooling temperatures continue into the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 4:25 PM
Published 3:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are a little cooler today by a degree or two compared to what we had all this week, but still warmer than normal.

But check out all the record-breaking temperatures we had here in Yuma for the last 2 weeks, thankfully not tracking record heat in the days ahead.

A weather pattern change will result in a cooling trend as a trough of low pressure is expected to move into the Desert Southwest toward the end of next week.

This trough should bring the coolest temperatures since the middle September, with high temperatures falling closer to normal across the region.

Take a look at our 6-10 temperature outlook, warm weather moves east and seasonable temperatures will be taking over for us in the days ahead.

I am tracking lots of sunshine and dry conditions that will persist for our weekend, plus temperatures will continue to gradually decrease into next week.

Our average high temperature would have us in the low 90s, so we will slowly cool down closer to average levels toward the end of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content