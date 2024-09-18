Dancing for a Dream for boy who had brain tumor

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The “Dancing for a Dream’ charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

We have partnered up with the non-profit to profile all of the contestants and who they are dancing in support of.

Cesar Bastidas had a brain tumor in 2023. His family struggled when they received the bad news.

“It changed our lives, it was a difficult process but together we are moving forward," said Cinthia Felix, mom of Cesar Bastidas.

Fortunately, Cesar had surgery and received treatment. Even though he is still recovering, he feels much better.

“So far everything is going well, he had his surgery, he had his chemotherapies, radiation and they were able to completely remove his brain tumor," expressed Felix.

Tara Malcomb is dancing for Cesar’s dream, partly motivated by her own personal experience.

“I just feel that helping children is near to me. My daughter was sick her first year of her life and I know the struggles as a mom and you can go through. Also, I feel that using my platform for something positive to help the community is very important too," said Tara Malcomb.

Cesar Bastidas's mom is grateful for all the help they have received over the past year.

“We didn't expect it, we didn't know there was so many people helping us through this process," expressed Felix.

“Dancing for a Dream” will be held on October 18 at Cheval Farms in Imperial.

To buy tickets or help the cause, you can visit here.