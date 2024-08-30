Skip to Content
Top Stories

First case of Monkeypox registered south of the border

By ,
Published 3:30 PM

SAN LUIS, Mexico. (KYMA, KECY) - The first case of Monkeypox has been registered south of the border.

The state of Sonora’s health department said a 46-year-old woman from San Luis, Mexico got Monkeypox during a trip to the United States.

The patient is recovering at home but state officials ask to take preventive actions especially for those who travel out of the country

Three weeks after arriving to our state, patients may felt a fever, body aches, headache and, if the patient has vesicles or scabs in different parts of their body, then they should seek medical attention.

This the second case of Monkeypox in Sonora, the other patient is a 24-year-old man from Hermosillo who is also recovering at home.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content