First case of Monkeypox registered south of the border

SAN LUIS, Mexico. (KYMA, KECY) - The first case of Monkeypox has been registered south of the border.

The state of Sonora’s health department said a 46-year-old woman from San Luis, Mexico got Monkeypox during a trip to the United States.

The patient is recovering at home but state officials ask to take preventive actions especially for those who travel out of the country

Three weeks after arriving to our state, patients may felt a fever, body aches, headache and, if the patient has vesicles or scabs in different parts of their body, then they should seek medical attention.

This the second case of Monkeypox in Sonora, the other patient is a 24-year-old man from Hermosillo who is also recovering at home.