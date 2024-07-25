Nearly 90 pounds of purple colored fentanyl powder found at Calexico Port of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Purple colored fentanyl powder was found in two separate smuggling attempts at the Calexico West Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The first smuggling attempt was on Saturday at about 3:29 p.m., when CBP officers stopped a 2024 pickup truck and examined it with a K-9 unit.

Officers found a total of 20 packages filled with purple colored fentanyl powder in the truck's spare tire, totaling 48.01 pounds.

The second smuggling attempt was on Sunday at about 10:20 p.m., when officers stopped a 31-year-old woman driving a 2007 SUV. A K-9 unit alerted the officers once again, with 16 packages found in the dashboard of the vehicle, filled with the same purple substances totaling 40.56 pounds.

“Criminal organizations employ strategic methods, like smuggling vividly colored substances such as purple colored fentanyl powder, to entice younger individuals and maximize their profits,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. “Our officers’ commitment and diligent efforts to safeguard our nation and combat the spread of fentanyl within our borders is exemplified by these unparalleled seizures.”

