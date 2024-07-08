Person found murdered in downtown Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A person was found dead Monday morning in downtown Calexico, according to the Calexico Police Department (CPD).

Reports stated the body was found around the area of E 3rd Street and Heber Avenue at the employment department.

CPD also says the death was the result of a murder.

Names will not be released until the family is notified.

We have reached out to CPD for more information and will update this article as we receive more information.