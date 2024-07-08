Skip to Content
Person found murdered in downtown Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A person was found dead Monday morning in downtown Calexico, according to the Calexico Police Department (CPD).

Reports stated the body was found around the area of E 3rd Street and Heber Avenue at the employment department.

CPD also says the death was the result of a murder.

Names will not be released until the family is notified.

We have reached out to CPD for more information and will update this article as we receive more information.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

