Arizona Senate District 23 Profiles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The race for the Democratic seat for Arizona Senate for District 23 is on.

The two candidates running are local Jesus Arnulfo Lugo Jr. and Incumbent Brian Fernandez to represent part of Yuma County in the State Senate for District 23.

Jesus Arnulfo Lugo Jr. shares the reason as to why he decided to run, “I’m out in the community every day, helping people dealing with substance, abuse, domestic violence, mental health immigration seniors and kids." Saying being social worker has helped him learn more about to the community and added he doesn't see himself as a politician but more of an advocate for the community.

Incumbent Brian Fernandez, said he has brought many projects to Yuma County in the last two years that he has served. "I brought a lot of resources from the state like Cesar Chavez Boulevard in South County, Arizona Western College. Over 25 millions are many many programs."