First Alert ACTION DAY: Excessive heat continues through Friday

today at 4:13 PM
Published 3:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION Day is in effect for the hotter temepratures that could increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

High pressure will help promote the hottest temperatures so far this year through the remainder of the week, resulting in above-normal temperatures and near record levels.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for Yuma County and for portions of Imperial County through 8 p.m. Friday.

Due to the hot temperatures it's also bringing air quality concerns, there is an Air Quality Alert until 8 p.m. tonight for portions of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

I am tracking increasing cloud cover, breezier conditions, and a slight relative cooldown in temperatures by this weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Skip to content