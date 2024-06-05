Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking excessive heat for the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure is over the Desert Southwest bringing our temperatures more than 10 degrees above average through Friday.

A First Alert ACTION Day is in effect for the hotter temepratures that could increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for Yuma County and for portions of Imperial County through 8 p.m. Friday.

Due to the hot temperatures it's also bringing air quality concerns, there is an Air Quality Alert until 8 p.m. tonight for portions of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Cooler, but still pretty warm temperatures are expected going through this weekend, with more clouds and moisture levels rising.

