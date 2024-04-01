Skip to Content
Universal Theme Park Tease New World

By
Published 9:50 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - We're getting a sneak peek at one of the "new worlds' featured at the "Universal Epic Universe" theme park in Orlando, Florida.

The new "How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berkland" is based on DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy.

It will feature themed eateries and shopping, along with four new attractions, a live show, and character and dragon meet-and-greet experiences. It's one of five new worlds at the park.

Super Nintendo World opened last year, and other upcoming parks include "Celestial Park," "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic" and "Dark Universe."

"How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berkland" is set to open in 2025.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

