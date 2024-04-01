Rare, serious infection on the rise
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The CDC is alerting doctors to watch for unusual symptoms as a rare but serious bacterial infection is on the rise in the U.S.
The infections are caused by a strain of Neisseria Meningitis bacteria.
Meningitis symptoms usually include fever, headache, nausea, and a stiff neck.
However, many of the recent cases instead present with bloodstream infections and about four percent with painful, infected joints.
It's also unusual that the infections are striking middle-aged adults.
Normally meningitis infections strike babies, or adolescents and young adults.
The CDC says in the cases identified this year, about one in six people have died, a higher than normal fatality rate for these infections.
The agency says immediate antibiotic treatment is critical.