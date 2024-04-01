Skip to Content
Rare, serious infection on the rise

Published 9:26 AM

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The CDC is alerting doctors to watch for unusual symptoms as a rare but serious bacterial infection is on the rise in the U.S.

The infections are caused by a strain of Neisseria Meningitis bacteria.

Meningitis symptoms usually include fever, headache, nausea, and a stiff neck.

However, many of the recent cases instead present with bloodstream infections and about four percent with painful, infected joints.

It's also unusual that the infections are striking middle-aged adults.

Normally meningitis infections strike babies, or adolescents and young adults.

The CDC says in the cases identified this year, about one in six people have died, a higher than normal fatality rate for these infections.

The agency says immediate antibiotic treatment is critical.

