Seven teens injured in Indiana mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Indi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting outside of Circle Centre Mall in Downtown Indianapolis left seven teens injured Saturday night.

Metro police said gunshots rang out just after 11:00pm. Officers patrolling the area found six teens with gunshot wounds at the scene.

All of them were taken to hospitals and later reported to be in stable condition, including a seventh victim who arrived to a local hospital later. All of the victims were between the ages of 12 and 17.

"It is extremely concerning to us that so many of our young people have been victims of gun violence this evening. Once again, we have a situation in which young people are resolving conflict with firearms and it has to stop," said Tanya Terry, Deputy Chief of Operations of Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD).

Police believe there was more than one firearm involved in the shooting, but they do not have any suspects in custody.

An ongoing is investigation.