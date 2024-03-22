Skip to Content
440K Starbucks mugs recalled due to burn injuries

(KYMA, KECY / CNN) - The Grinch may have played havoc with the 2023 holiday Starbucks-branded gift sets.

The ceramic mugs in these items can overheat and break if microwaved.

Or if extremely hot liquid is poured inside, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials say there's been at least a dozen reported incidents of mugs breaking.

Ten people suffered related injuries, including nine-reports of burns and blisters.

Another person suffered a cut finger.

More than 440,000 of these gift sets were sold nationwide and online from November 2023 through January of this year.

Consumers are advised to return the mugs to the place of purchase for a full refund.

