Cool and sunny end to the winter season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system remains in place bringing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday for the region.

The Desert Southwest could have a few isolated and spotty showers pop up tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a seasonable start to the spring season with highs returning back to the 80s by Tuesday before temperatures will gradually increase over the next several days,

A ridging will build toward the end of the week, which will result in dry and quiet conditions along with warming temperatures.