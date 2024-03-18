Skip to Content
Cool and sunny end to the winter season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system remains in place bringing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday for the region.

The Desert Southwest could have a few isolated and spotty showers pop up tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a seasonable start to the spring season with highs returning back to the 80s by Tuesday before temperatures will gradually increase over the next several days,

A ridging will build toward the end of the week, which will result in dry and quiet conditions along with warming temperatures.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

