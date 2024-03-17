Manhunt underway for suspect who shot New Mexico State Police officer

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A manhunt is underway in New Mexico for a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a state police officer.

Authorities said the shooting took place along Interstate 40 (I-40) near Tucumcari on Friday. They also said the suspect, 32-year-old Jaremy Smith of South Carolina called asking for help with a flat tire.

Authorities said when 35-year-old officer Justin Hare arrived to help, Smith shot and killed him and then drove away in the patrol car. They said Smith later abandoned the patrol car and was last seen walking along I-40.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

"The last words that Officer Hare uttered on this Earth was to offer help to the man who was about to kill him...Jaremy Smith, we are coming for you. I'm telling you to turn yourself in and surrender peacefully. There's been enough death and despair. But if he does not, I guarantee you this we will find him. There's no where you can run, no where you can hide where we will not find him. Chief Troy Weisler, New Mexico State Police

Hare is survived by his parents, girlfriend and two young children.