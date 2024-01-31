First Alert Weather Alert: Widespread rain for Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Air Quality Alert: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood-burning curtailment for Imperial Valley and El Centro until midnight tonight.

We have a big changes still on the way as an atmospheric river approaches the Desert Southwest.

A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY will go into effect THURSDAY for moderate to even heavy rain on-and-off throughout the day, which could lead to flooding in our area.

The atmospheric river is set up as a narrow band of extreme moisture, which is funneled into the Desert Southwest and could bring significant rainfall.

The bulk of the rain will fall starting Thursday afternoon/evening for our area.

There is a possibility where isolated thunderstorms could develop.

Rain totals across the Desert Southwest are looking between a tenth to a half of an inch for Thursday afternoon through the night.

This is just an estimate, values could be more or less as the storm approaches.

For Friday gustier winds will arrive in the forecast as it will be breezy to windy across the area.

Highest gusts up to 35 MPH is possible.

A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY will stay in effect for Thursday, but we will dry things out for a few days before another system arrives early next week bringing more chances for rain.

There is also a following cold front coming in with these couple of weather systems, which will cool our temperatures well below normal with highs in the 60s starting Thursday.