WEATHER ALERT: Rain showers and thunderstorms for Thursday-Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - SEVERE WEATHER is expected Thursday and Friday, bringing widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to the Desert Southwest.

Flooding can be a major impact with these storms, which can lead to travel concerns before the holiday weekend.

Scattered to light showers will move through southern California and south-central Arizona during the first part of today.

A large area of low pressure will move to the southeast bringing heaviest rain Thursday-Friday to the region.

A widespread and moderate rainfall is epxected to affect the Desert Southwest Thursday night through Friday.

Lingering scattered showers mainly impacting mountain and higher elevation areas over the weekend.

Rain accumliation in the Desert Southwest could recieve amounts between 0.5-1 inches, moutain areas could get up to 2 inches.

Heavier amounts will be inside thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by Friday with cooler and drier conditions for Christmas.