Electric Vehicle travel center to open in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first electric vehicle travel center in Yuma is close to opening.

Starting in January you’ll be able to charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes at Alexander Fords new electric vehicle travel center.

“We were on our way to training for Model E and we thought of a good destination for our guests to arrive to and make it a great experience for them,” said Angelica Ramirez, Ford Model E guest experience coordinator.

According to Kelly Blue book electric vehicle sales in 2023 have increased nearly 50 percent compared to this time last year.

Creating a need for this EV travel center in Yuma.

“Once you come into our dealership, we’ll be able to offer a bunch of different options that will be complementary as far as car washes, dog walking, snacks here at the dealership, loaner vehicles when you plug in,” said Manuel Gutierrez, Ford EV product and charging specialist.

Alexander Ford’s 1.2 million dollar investment includes dc fast charging can charge a vehicle from 20 percent to 80 percent in as little as 15 minutes.

“All chargers that will be here will be fast charging and they’ll be street facing so even if we close at night, you’ll be able to plug in,” said Gutierrez.

In January 2024 Ford and Tesla have agreed to share their charging infrastructure allowing ford electric vehicles to be more travel friendly with charging stations being more abundant.

“In January, Ford and Tesla will be joining forces as far as charging so anytime you go anywhere you can charge at any tesla station which will make it a lot easier to travel,” said Gutierrez.

Alexander Ford’s EV travel center opens on January 1st.