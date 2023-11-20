Skip to Content
Colorado River cruises are back in Yuma

Updated today at 6:09 PM
Published 5:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado King Paddle Wheeler is back in business after a seven-year hiatus.

If you’re looking for a new, unique adventure in Yuma, you can head out to Fisher’s Landing and take a cruise on this historic boat.

You can see the beautiful scenic views, take a dinner cruise, bring your friends and family, and have some fun. 

“This boat’s called the Colorado King and it was built in 1993, built here on sight on the banks of the river,” said Charles Stankovich, the Lower Colorado River Excursions General Manager.

Aaron Fulcer, who’s been a captain for 12 years, drives the historic boat.

“It’s my first time doing a paddle boat, it’s 52 feet long, it’s 52 tons, it’s powered by the paddles itself, there is no outboards or inboard motors,” said Fulcer.

Lower Colorado River Excursions offers not only river cruises and private charters, but also opportunities for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions.

“A lot of people have gotten married on this boat in the past, it did sit dormant for a lot of years and we’re kind of bringing it back to life,” said Stankovich.

Stankovich says people are really happy the boat is back on the water, already taking advantage of this fun activity right in our own backyard.

“Scenic cruises for roughly 90 minutes, those cruises are 40 dollars a person and then our most popular right now are our sunset dinner cruises,” said Stankovich.

Cruises started the first week of November, with the first cruise selling out in just hours.

“During the winter time you can expect to see a lot of wildlife, its a great opportunity to actually see the Colorado River because there’s so little of it that’s accessible from land that we’re able to get out on the water and see it in it’s natural state,” said Stankovich.

Click here to book your tour now: https://www.lowercoloradoriverexcursions.com/paddlewheeler/

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

