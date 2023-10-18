Wexner Foundation pulls millions from Harvard over students supporting attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The latest big blow to Harvard University, comes as billionaire donors who pumped massive funds into the Ivy League school, are withdrawing support after the University's President, Claudine Gay, refused to take action against students supporting the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

The Wexner Foundation operated by former Victoria's Secret CEO; Leslie Wexner pulled out all financial support from the school entirely. The foundation donated over $56 million dollars to Harvard during three decades.

In a statement the non-profit said they're "stunned and sickened" that Harvard failed to take "clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians."

Executive board members Israeli billionaire, Idan Ofer and his wife have also stepped down. The backlash went viral after 34 Harvard student groups signed a letter and publicly supported the Hamas' massacre against Israel.

Democratic University President Claudine Gay, is widely known for being a higher education leader and a scholar of democracy. Yet, her leadership role failed to stand firm on condemning " bias comments, along with public statements and support from students who applauded the Iranian-led, Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.