Shortage of hormone used to help deliver babies

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Hospitals across the nation are having trouble keeping up stock of a hormone used to help deliver babies.

They are reporting a shortage of oxytocin, manufactured under the brand name "Pitocin."

Healthcare providers use the drug to induce labor and prevent hemorrhaging in delivery.

One of its major manufacturers says it is trying to manage production delays, pointing to a backlog of testing for active ingredients.

The drug producer is also reporting limited supply due to increased demand.

The Food and Drug Administration says it is working with oxytocin manufacturers and monitoring the situation.

