Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject

The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal

San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis.

The agents were part of the special BORTAC unit.

The incident happened Saturday evening just after 7 p.m.

In a statement, CBP adds other local law enforcement departments responded to the scene.