Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject
The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal
San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis.
The agents were part of the special BORTAC unit.
The incident happened Saturday evening just after 7 p.m.
In a statement, CBP adds other local law enforcement departments responded to the scene.
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Border Patrol Sector, were involved in a use of force incident which resulted in the death of an armed subject near the County Road 23 Bridge near the Salinity canal. Investigative personnel including the San Luis Police Department, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.-Customs and Border Protection