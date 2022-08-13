Nieves Riedel claims victory in mayoral race, has big plans for San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nieves Riedel, owner of Riedel Construction and former city councilwoman, has won the primary election for Mayor of San Luis, unseating Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, who was seeking a third term. The final votes will be approved by the council on August 16.

This is the third time that Riedel has run for mayor as she lost the mayoral race back in 2010 and had lost her bid to unseat Sanchez in 2018. "I now feel completely confident in saying that I won," Riedel said in her victory speech.

Now the city's mayor-elect, Riedel has big plans for San Luis; she will make sure that there will be improvements for the roads, and traffic control projects get underway.

The first of three projects is to ease traffic congestion by installing traffic signals at various intersections. "When classes began in local schools, traffic got congested in various areas of the city. This is one of the issues I will work on immediately when I am mayor," Riedel said.

The second is the paving of County 24th Street; this project was approved by the San Luis City Council, and Riedel wants the project swiftly completed as this will relieve congestion on the only other road that connects the east and west sides, Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Finally, the third and final project is to review other construction and development projects that are currently underway or have yet to begin to see how they could be facilitated.

With all the project plans in place, Riedel believes that the residents can count on her to go above and beyond to ensure that these projects will be necessary and vital to San Luis.