Pinal County without elections director following ballot shortage

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/ABC) - A press release stated Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk is no longer working with the county.

Several voting centers in Pinal County ran out of in-person ballots during the Arizona primary election.

"As a result of discussions with the Board of Supervisors and County Leadership, and in order to restore confidence for voters in the November Election, Recorder Virginia Ross has resigned from her elected office and has been appointed Elections Director effective immediately," Pinal County stated in an e-mail.

Reports say the shortage was due to human error, as many Republican ballots were running out at the centers.

“As a Board, we are deeply embarrassed and frustrated by the mistakes that have been made in this primary election, and as such, we are taking immediate steps to ensure the November election runs smoothly, as elections in Pinal County have historically done prior to this primary,” expressed Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Jeffrey McClure.