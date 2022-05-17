Abbott agrees to consent decree in midst of baby formula shortage

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Abbott Nutrition - the largest infant formula manufacturer in the U.S.- reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen its Michigan plant under specific conditions.

It requires Abbott laboratories to take certain steps regarding violations at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The manufacturer says if a court approves the agreement, it could restart the site within two weeks. After that, it will take six to eight weeks for the products to reach store shelves.

Abbott said it submitted a corrective action to the FDA on April 8th, but had already been working on improvements.

Those measures included updating training and safety procedures and updating protocols regarding water, cleaning, and maintenance procedures at the site.