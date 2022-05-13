Senators write letter regarding baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - On May 13, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), along with 30 other Senators, signed a letter to the President of the Infant Nutrition Council of America urging him to increase the production of baby formula.

President of the Infant Nutrition Council Mardi Mountford received the letter amid a shortage of baby formula across the nation.

“We write to express our concern about the infant formula supply shortage which is making it harder for parents and caregivers nationwide to get their children the nourishment they need," began the letter.

Arizona is one of the most impacted states with this issue due to supply chain problems and recalls in the past couple of months.

"Formula is a critical source of nutrition for newborns and infants, and this supply shortage has put their health and development at risk. We are calling on you and your member companies to take immediate action and ensure that infant formula manufacturers are making every effort to mitigate this dangerous shortage and get children the nourishment they need," wrote Kelly and other Senators in the letter.

Senator Kelly and his colleagues reached out to Mountford regarding the need of more infant formula.