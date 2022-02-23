Thunderbirds returning to El Centro for training with Blue Angels

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility El Centro will be seeing the return of the Thunderbirds on February 24.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron will be training with the Blue Angels for their 2022 winter show.

“We are honored to once again host the U.S.A.F. Air Flight Demonstration Team and are pleased the Thunderbirds have discovered Imperial Valley’s gem, the Pearl of the Desert…NAFEC’s unofficial nickname,” stated Captain William Perkins.

An event will be livestreamed on the NAFEC Facebook page here.