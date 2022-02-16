Imperial Valley home catches fire on Dogwood Road

Investigations ongoing for an abandoned home

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A home in El Centro caught fire on Wednesday evening and firefighters were quick to put it out.

The abandoned home's fire was on Dogwood Road near Ross Avenue and the El Centro Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

No injuries have been reported so far as no one was inside the home.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as investigations continue.