today at 11:00 AM
Ducey to visit Yuma on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Gov. Doug Ducey heads to Yuma, Ariz. to deliver the 2022 State of the State Address.

The original address was delivered in January, touching on the state's economy, education and the border, among other topics.

Ducey's last visit to Yuma was in December 2021 to discuss border security and announce the deployment of Arizona National Guard troops to our area.

The governor's address is happening Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Pivot Point Conference Center in Yuma and we will have full coverage on our website and our evening newscast.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

