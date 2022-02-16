Ducey to visit Yuma on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Gov. Doug Ducey heads to Yuma, Ariz. to deliver the 2022 State of the State Address.

The original address was delivered in January, touching on the state's economy, education and the border, among other topics.

Ducey's last visit to Yuma was in December 2021 to discuss border security and announce the deployment of Arizona National Guard troops to our area.

The governor's address is happening Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Pivot Point Conference Center in Yuma and we will have full coverage on our website and our evening newscast.