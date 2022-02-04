Two deaths linked to Dole listeria outbreak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people have died due to a listeria outbreak linked to dole packaged salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the outbreak has also sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recall began at the end of December, and Yuma's Dole location was one that was shut down because of it.

It is unknown if the two deaths originated from the Yuma location's contamination.

It affects products with "best if used by" dates from November 30, 2021 through January 9, 2022.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.

The CDC says you should throw away or return the products and also clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with the products.

The agency is also investigating a separate listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.