WATCH LIVE: Opening Day at the Arizona State Capitol

Arizona State Capitol Museum

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The State of Arizona's 55th legislative session begins Monday. Both state representatives and senators are gathering in separate chambers before they come together for Gov. Ducey's joint address.

Beginning at 12 P.M.

Watch the Senate opening event here.

Watch the House opening event here.

Gov. Doug Ducey's final State of the State Address goes live at 2 P.M. You can watch Ducey's address live here.

Today, starting at 5 P.M. MST on News 11 and KYMA.com - News 11's Cody Lee will speak with Yuma lawmakers following the address to hear what's ahead of this session.

Cody Lee

