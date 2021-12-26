Christmas weekend temporarily affects coronavirus data across Arizona
Expect to see higher numbers of cases in coming days as dashboard catches up
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is announcing a negative outcome in COVID-19 numbers due to the Christmas holiday.
ADHS Communications Director Steve Elliot said Sunday the negative numbers are a result of data validation.
"There will be a negative number for deaths added to the dashboard," Elliot shared. "This is unrelated to the holiday and results from data validation."
According to ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington, the lower-than-usual data means higher numbers of cases should appear within the coming days.
"We take pride in having a dashboard that keeps Arizonans apprised of COVID-19 in our state," said Herrington. "Major holidays are a rare exception when the flow of information temporarily slows."
The interim director recommends the following during the holiday season, especially at gatherings:
- Qualifying adults should get vaccinated and boosted
- Children 5 years and older should be vaccinated
- Get your flu shot
- Mask up, physically distance, keep your hands washed, stay home if sick and follow other prevention steps
- Get tested if you have symptoms or 5-7 days after exposure to someone who has or who you think has COVID-19
- If you contract COVID-19, get tested early and see if you qualify for monoclonal antibody treatments to reduce the severity of your illness
Comments