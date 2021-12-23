Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 8:54 PM

UPDATE: Nearly 5 million demand justice for Colorado man sentenced to 110 years in prison

KMGH, CHANGE.ORG, TIKTOK, PEDRO ALVERA, WEST METRO FIRE RESCUE, CNN

District attorney to request reduction in prison sentence

DENVER, Colo. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - After sentencing a Colorado man to 110 years in prison, the district attorney's office is seeking a reduction of 20 to 30 years.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King made the announcement Thursday.

King says she will ask a judge during a hearing Monday to resentence 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for the 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

Since the sentencing Monday, Decemeber 13, Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters across the country believe his 110 years is unjust.

As of Thursday, over 4.8 million petitioners are asking Colorado courts to have mercy and reconsider the 110-year prison sentence.

According to the online petition, the signers collectively want Jared Polis & Jefferson County Courts and prosecutors to pardon or limit his sentence since he apparently had a clean driving record, as well as a spotless criminal history.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content