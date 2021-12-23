UPDATE: Nearly 5 million demand justice for Colorado man sentenced to 110 years in prison
District attorney to request reduction in prison sentence
DENVER, Colo. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - After sentencing a Colorado man to 110 years in prison, the district attorney's office is seeking a reduction of 20 to 30 years.
Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King made the announcement Thursday.
King says she will ask a judge during a hearing Monday to resentence 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for the 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver.
Since the sentencing Monday, Decemeber 13, Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters across the country believe his 110 years is unjust.
As of Thursday, over 4.8 million petitioners are asking Colorado courts to have mercy and reconsider the 110-year prison sentence.
According to the online petition, the signers collectively want Jared Polis & Jefferson County Courts and prosecutors to pardon or limit his sentence since he apparently had a clean driving record, as well as a spotless criminal history.
