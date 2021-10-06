Former mayor of San Luis charged with ballot harvesting

Top Stories

Current Gadsden Elementary School District board member

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Superior Court documents reveal a woman who was indicted last year for illegally returning four voted mail-in ballots which were not hers, now faces three new felony charges.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that Guillermina Fuentes, 65, was indicted for voting another person’s early ballot in the August 2020 primary election.

In December 2020, Fuentes was indicted on one count of Ballot Abuse, also known as “ballot harvesting.” That charge, which is also included in the new indictment, alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election, Fuentes knowingly collected four voted ballots from other persons, in violation of Arizona law. The early ballots were deposited into a ballot box on Election Day, and were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election. Arizona law only provides for a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person. Attorney General Mark Brnovich - Tuesday, October 5, 2021

In addition to her 2020 charge, the former Mayor of the City of San Luis and current elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District is charged with conspiracy, forgery and a second ballot abuse count.

The new indictment alleges that Fuentes obtained and voted another person’s early ballot and forged their signature.

A San Luis woman and she were indicted in December on one count each of ballot abuse for returning four voted early ballots, neither of which belonged to them or family members in the 2020 primary election.

Both have since pleaded not guilty.