SDSU pilots shuttle program connecting San Diego, Imperial Valley campuses

Top Stories

President says this is part of university's strategic plan

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - The San Diego State University (SDSU) begins a new shuttle program Tuesday connecting SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley campuses.

"This new pilot program is a direct result of our university’s strategic plan, and is being introduced to help create and facilitate shared academic, research, and student engagement activities across both campuses," shares President Adela de la Torre, Ph.D.

Pick-up and drop-off locations are stationed at the SDSU Imperial Valley parking lot and on Hardy Avenue at Campus Green at SDSU.

Courtesy SDSU

President de la Torre continues, "Anyone with an SDSU ID can submit a reservation by completing the SDSU Shuttle Reservation Form, and a 24-hour reservation is required going forward to ensure a spot."

She confirmsthat the shuttle service is absolutely free to students, faculty and staff three days each week based on the following schedule:

MORNING

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: The shuttle will leave SDSU at 6:30 a.m., arriving at the SDSU Imperial Valley at 8:30 a.m. The shuttle will then leave SDSU Imperial Valley at 8:45 a.m., returning to SDSU at 10:45 a.m.



EVENING

Tuesdays and Thursdays: The shuttle will leave SDSU at 6 p.m. arriving at SDSU Imperial Valley at 8 p.m. The shuttle will then leave the SDSU Imperial Valley at 8:15 p.m. and return to SDSU at 10:15 p.m.



The shuttle will leave SDSU at 6 p.m. arriving at SDSU Imperial Valley at 8 p.m. The shuttle will then leave the SDSU Imperial Valley at 8:15 p.m. and return to SDSU at 10:15 p.m. Wednesdays: A shuttle will also leave SDSU at 6:45 p.m., arriving at Imperial Valley at 8:45 p.m. The shuttle will then leave SDSU Imperial Valley at 9 p.m., returning to SDSU at 11 p.m.

"The shuttles can seat up to 12 passengers each way, including an ADA-compliant seat," President de la Torre adds. "As the shuttle will pass through the Pine Valley U.S. Border Patrol Station, students, faculty and staff are advised they may need to have their identification ready to present while taking the shuttle if requested."

The president clarifys that the university recently surveyed students asking about their thoughts on a shuttle service. Results showed strong support for it.

President de la Torre expresses, "We look forward to the opportunities this new service will help create!"